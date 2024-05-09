Indore: Squall Causes Brief Power Disruptions In City

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden onslaught of unseasonal rain, accompanied by strong winds, hit the city on Wednesday evening, causing brief power disruptions at some places.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company took precautionary measures, temporarily halting power supply on select feeders for 5 to 10 minutes due to security concerns.

Reports indicate that out of the 530 feeders in the area, 10 experienced power disruptions as a result of the inclement weather. The disruptions were attributed to various factors, including tree branches falling on power lines and technical issues. However, the efforts of electricity workers ensured that the outages were swiftly addressed, with repairs completed within 20 to 50 minutes in most cases.

Despite the challenging conditions, electricity workers braved the elements, working tirelessly in the falling rain to restore power to affected areas. Within a span of just two and a half hours, between the evening and 9 pm, teams were dispatched to 200 locations across 30 electricity zones in the city to address individual complaints and resolve fuse off calls.

“The rapid response played a crucial role in minimizing the impact of the adverse weather conditions, ensuring that residents were not left in the dark for an extended period,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.