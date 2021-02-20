Madhya Pradesh medical experts believe that PPP model for large-scale vaccination is 'inadvisable'

BHOPAL: Doctors of Madhya Pradesh say that a public-private partnership (PPP) model for corona vaccination should not be allowed for vaccination on a large-scale until there is large-scale production of vaccines in the country. Or else, it will promote black-marketing and its cost will skyrocket and will be beyond the reach of the common man. Second, it will lead to a crisis of vaccine doses in government hospitals and private hospitals will rule the roost and start minting money on the pretext of vaccination.
However, private hospitals say that they are ready to give vaccines at rates which the government fixes.
AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, called for a public-private partnership (PPP) for rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme on a large scale, stating, “There’s still a lot to do and I think there has to be more private-public partnership. There is a need to gradually start opening up in order to cover a large number of people. Health is an important factor as it affects all areas, including the economy and people’s livelihood.”
Besides, people have raised their voice, saying that private hospitals should be allowed for those who can afford the cost of vaccination for speedy vaccination, instead of waiting for their turn on a priority basis or in a phased manner.
‘Large-scale PPP inadvisable’
"The PPP model is good, but it shouldn’t be allowed for large-scale vaccination until there is large-scale production of vaccines in the country; or else, it’ll promote black-marketing in vaccines," said Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, TB Hospital.
‘Production must be boosted’
"If the PPP model is allowed for corona vaccination, private hospitals will start minting money. So, first of all, the government should ensure large-scale production of vaccines and doses before permitting the PPP model," remarked Dr IK Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital.
‘Will follow govt guidelines’
"We’re vaccinating vaccine as per guidelines. We’ve administered vaccines to health care workers (HCWs). If the PPP model is permitted, we’ll work under the government’s guidelines and give doses at a price fixed by the government," Dr Anil Dixit, dean, People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, said.