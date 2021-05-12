Madhya Pradesh: Many districts in the state to be under curfew till May 31

BHOPAL: There appears to be no sign of relief from corona curfew in many districts across the state.
The number of cases has begun to decline in some places. On the other hand, its positivity rate is very high in other areas.
The positivity rate is above 15% in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and most of the districts across the state.
In some districts, the positivity rate is more than 20%. Against this backdrop, the curfew may be extended up to May 31.
The Central Government has recently issued a directive to the chief secretaries that containment zones should be created in those places where the positivity rate is more 10%, and such areas should be brought under curfew.
At present, there are more than 10% positivity rate in 45 districts in the state. Therefore, these areas will remain under curfew in coming days.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and in many other places are under corona curfew.
The areas of many other states, whose borders are adjacent to Madhya Pradesh, are under corona curfew. Therefore, those areas of the state will be under curfew.
The collectors of various districts have issued orderes for corona curfew till May 17. In coming days, it may be extended for a week.
The state has been under corona curfew since April 12. The positivity rate has begun to decline in the past one week, besides the state government has imposed a ban on wedding ceremonies this month.
According to a senior officer, the bans will continue so that the number of cases remains under check.
He says the collectors will hold discussions with crisis management groups and send a report to the higher-ups. A decision will be taken only after that.
