Madhya Pradesh: Many districts in the state to be under curfew till May 31

BHOPAL: There appears to be no sign of relief from corona curfew in many districts across the state.

The number of cases has begun to decline in some places. On the other hand, its positivity rate is very high in other areas.

The positivity rate is above 15% in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and most of the districts across the state.

In some districts, the positivity rate is more than 20%. Against this backdrop, the curfew may be extended up to May 31.

The Central Government has recently issued a directive to the chief secretaries that containment zones should be created in those places where the positivity rate is more 10%, and such areas should be brought under curfew.