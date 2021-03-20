Madhya Pradesh: LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Greenhorns coughed up savings to calm down hunger of the needy

Bhopal: Twenty-year-old Rishav Raj Singh lifted his gaze and smiled. Through the window of his rented room, he could see the kites gliding across the afternoon sky. Here and there, he caught the sight of trees standing still on the side of empty roads. He was one of the members of a band of students who were sitting in the room with nothing to do. The corona-induced lockdown kept them indoors.

An elderly couple suddenly came in his sight. They were sitting under a tree and looked hungry and exhausted. At a time when a morsel of fare was in scarcity, Rishav and his band of boys had a few packets of Maggi and a few eggs to quell the wolf in their stomach. Being confined to the room for a couple of days, a strange ennui engulfed them.

He and his friends decided to follow what they had read: Life is ten per cent what happens to you and ninety per cent how you react to react to it. No sooner had Rishav sighted the couple than he conjured up both must have been famished. Scarcely had discussed the incident with others when two members of the band Navneet Kumar Jha and Vishal Yadav packed the Khichhidi (rice mixed with pulses) they had prepared for themselves. They went out and gave it to the hungry couple.

The couple’s lit-up faces gave them a motive to spend the lockdown with. When they were returning home with a glint of pleasure in their eyes, they spotted a colony of estranged families behind the huge but po-faced building of Allahabad Bank. Their ecstasy soon turned into agony. For the first time, they had witnessed so much of pain centered at one locus.

After all, they were in their salad days. Sleepless the night was. They stared at social media posts throughout the night about how some privileged people were distressed by the disease, but happy about having some time to spend with their families. Fatigued, the students, away from home, dropped off to sleep at daybreak. As they woke up, the power of social media struck them.