 Madhya Pradesh June 9 Weather Update: Scorching Heat Grips State After Breezy ‘Nau Tapa’; Chhatarpur Records Highest 44.8°C
The southern part of the state is expected to remain cool with thunderstorms and rain alerts

Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After weeks of thunderstorm and rain, the state is now gripped under scorching heat as the maximum temperature of the state breaches 44.8°C in Chhatarpur. The effect of heat is expected to further rise in the coming two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the central and northern regions of the state are expected to experience intense heat. Meanwhile, the southern part is expected to remain cool with thunderstorms and rain alerts.

For the last two days, most regions across the state recorded temperature above 40°C. Chhatarpur district remained the hottest at 44.8°C. Cities such as Tikamgarh (43.7°C), Khajuraho and Shivpuri (43.6°C), Satna (42.7°C), Rewa (42.4°C), and Jabalpur (42.2°C) remained under intense heat.

Among major urban centres, Gwalior remained the hottest at 43.4°C, while Bhopal recorded 41.6°C and further Indore stayed slightly cooler at 38.7°C.

Intense heat is expected to affect the major cities including Bhopal, Indore-Ujjain. Gwalior-Chambal division is predicted to witness scorching heat on 10 and 11 June.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm is expected in several regions

According to the Meteorological Department, due to 3 active cyclonic circulations weather is expected to alter in many regions across the state.

On Monday, there is an alert of thunderstorm, storm and light rain in Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Monsoon delayed, expected by 15th June

Despite the pre-monsoon activities in the state, monsoon has been delayed. The actual southwest monsoon is stagnant over Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The state witnessed 44 days of constant rainfall since April 26. Monsoon is estimated to hit the state by 15th June giving a relief from intense heat.

Weather for next 2 days

10 June: Heat wave may prevail in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. There may be rain in Panna, Katni, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone and Barwani.

11 June: Heat wave alert has been issued in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur. At the same time, there may be effect of thunderstorm and rain in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

