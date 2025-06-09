First Photo Of 'Missing' Sonam Raghuvanshi Emerges As She Lands In Police Custody For Husband’s Alleged Murder During Honeymoon In Meghalaya | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bkbupdate)

Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh: Sixteen days after she mysteriously vanished during her honeymoon, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found alive at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, June 9. The first photo of Sonam since her disappearance has now surfaced online. She is currently in police custody, and also at the centre of a chilling murder investigation.

Sonam was reportedly found in a confused and disturbed state. She was unable to speak or share details about her whereabouts during the time she went missing. Authorities are prioritising her medical assessment and psychological evaluation before initiating formal questioning.

Indore missing couple case | Sonam Raghuvanshi, age about 24 years, was found at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. She was sent to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and then kept in the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur: ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash… pic.twitter.com/6buc7iX5eG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

Police Allege Murder

The Meghalaya Police has claimed that Sonam orchestrated the killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was discovered a few days ago in a remote area. The couple from Indore had been reported missing during their trip to the Northeast.

HONEYMOON HORROR!



She wore sindoor.👰🏻

He wore hope.🕊️

She carried betrayal.🩸



She vowed to walk with him for 7 lifetimes,But 13 days into marriage, she allegedly hired a killer.

Raja Raghuvanshi didn’t come back from his honeymoon, only his body did.#SonamRaghuvanshi pic.twitter.com/7QIBVv6eom — अमर सिंह (@ASingh0404) June 9, 2025

Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that four individuals, including Sonam, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja. In a startling disclosure, the DGP stated that Sonam allegedly plotted her husband’s killing and enlisted contract killers in advance to carry out the act during their honeymoon. The suspects were taken into custody after a thorough investigation by Meghalaya Police.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also wrote, "Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done."

Have a look at his post here:

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Sonam's father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, has rejected the police's version, insisting that his daughter is innocent and is blaming local authorities for a rushed narrative.