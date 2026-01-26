Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights Continue As Day Temperatures Rise By 2–4°C Across State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh has shown clear changes over the last few days, with people feeling both cold mornings and warmer afternoons.

According to the latest forecast, the state will continue to see dry weather in most areas, but temperatures are slowly changing, bringing relief in some cities and discomfort in others.

Mornings are still cold in Bhopal, with temperatures around 9 to 11 degrees Celsius. However, during the day, the temperature is rising and reaching nearly 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. This change of almost 3 to 4 degrees in daytime temperature has made afternoons feel warmer than before. Many people are stepping out without jackets during the day, but still need warm clothes early in the morning and late at night.

Indore is also seeing similar conditions. Night temperatures are close to 10 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures have gone up to around 26 degrees Celsius. The city has seen a rise of about 2 to 3 degrees in the last few days. People are experiencing dry air, and some have complained of mild cold, cough, and dry skin due to changing weather.

The cold is still strong In Gwalior and Chambal region. Night temperatures in Gwalior are between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures are around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius. Though the cold wave has weakened slightly, mornings remain foggy in some areas, causing low visibility and trouble for early travelers.

Jabalpur has recorded slightly higher temperatures compared to northern parts of the state. The minimum temperature is around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is close to 27 degrees Celsius. The temperature here has increased by nearly 2 degrees, making days feel pleasant.

Ujjain and nearby areas are also witnessing a slow rise in temperature. Farmers say the clear weather is good for crops, but sudden changes are affecting morning routines.

The weather department says no rain is expected in the next few days. Winds are light, and the sky will remain mostly clear. People are advised to stay hydrated during the day and continue protecting themselves from cold during mornings and nights, especially children and the elderly.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is moving toward warmer days, but winter conditions are still present, making the weather mixed and changing across the state.