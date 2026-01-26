 Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights Continue As Day Temperatures Rise By 2–4°C Across State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 26, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights Continue As Day Temperatures Rise By 2–4°C Across State

Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights Continue As Day Temperatures Rise By 2–4°C Across State

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing cold mornings and warmer afternoons as temperatures slowly rise across cities. Day temperatures have increased by 2 to 4 degrees, while nights remain chilly. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are experiencing dry weather with no rain forecast. People feel mixed winter conditions, needing warm clothes mainly during mornings and nights.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh has shown clear changes over the last few days, with people feeling both cold mornings and warmer afternoons.

According to the latest forecast, the state will continue to see dry weather in most areas, but temperatures are slowly changing, bringing relief in some cities and discomfort in others.

Mornings are still cold in Bhopal, with temperatures around 9 to 11 degrees Celsius. However, during the day, the temperature is rising and reaching nearly 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. This change of almost 3 to 4 degrees in daytime temperature has made afternoons feel warmer than before. Many people are stepping out without jackets during the day, but still need warm clothes early in the morning and late at night.

Indore is also seeing similar conditions. Night temperatures are close to 10 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures have gone up to around 26 degrees Celsius. The city has seen a rise of about 2 to 3 degrees in the last few days. People are experiencing dry air, and some have complained of mild cold, cough, and dry skin due to changing weather.

FPJ Shorts
India To Mark 77th Republic Day With Grand Parade Today, EU Leaders To Attend As Chief Guests
India To Mark 77th Republic Day With Grand Parade Today, EU Leaders To Attend As Chief Guests
149 Million Passwords Of Instagram, Netflix, X, Roblox Leaked Online: How To Know If You Are Affected
149 Million Passwords Of Instagram, Netflix, X, Roblox Leaked Online: How To Know If You Are Affected
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams

The cold is still strong In Gwalior and Chambal region. Night temperatures in Gwalior are between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures are around 23 to 24 degrees Celsius. Though the cold wave has weakened slightly, mornings remain foggy in some areas, causing low visibility and trouble for early travelers.

Jabalpur has recorded slightly higher temperatures compared to northern parts of the state. The minimum temperature is around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is close to 27 degrees Celsius. The temperature here has increased by nearly 2 degrees, making days feel pleasant.

Read Also
Travel Tales: ‘Ganga Aarti’ In Madhya Pradesh? Watch How Sagar’s Famous Lakha Banjara Lake...
article-image

Ujjain and nearby areas are also witnessing a slow rise in temperature. Farmers say the clear weather is good for crops, but sudden changes are affecting morning routines.

The weather department says no rain is expected in the next few days. Winds are light, and the sky will remain mostly clear. People are advised to stay hydrated during the day and continue protecting themselves from cold during mornings and nights, especially children and the elderly.

Read Also
Bright Interiors, Cool Murals-- Here's How Gen-Z Is Upgrading Boring Post Office Design To Match...
article-image

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is moving toward warmer days, but winter conditions are still present, making the weather mixed and changing across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights Continue As Day Temperatures Rise By...
Madhya Pradesh January 26, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Nights Continue As Day Temperatures Rise By...
Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families
Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families
Bhopal News: MD Drugs Racket Busted, 2 Arrested
Bhopal News: MD Drugs Racket Busted, 2 Arrested
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old College Student Girl Killed, Friend Critically Injured As Bus Hits Scooter
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old College Student Girl Killed, Friend Critically Injured As Bus Hits Scooter
Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour
Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour