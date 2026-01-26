Bhopal News: MD Drugs Racket Busted, 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Sunday busted an MD drugs supply network operating in the city. Two drug peddlers were arrested from the Nehru Nagar area with 3.01 grams of MD drugs, an auto-rickshaw and mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is estimated at around Rs 2 lakh.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said police received a tip-off that two youths were waiting inside an auto-rickshaw near the vacant ground in Nehru Nagar, to deliver MD drugs to customers.

The Crime Branch team reached the spot and apprehended the suspects, identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Ashoka Garden and Shah Rukh Khan, a resident of Aishbagh. A search led to the recovery of 1.99 grams of MD drugs from Salman and 1.02 grams from Shah Rukh taking the total to 3.01 grams. The auto-rickshaw used for delivery and the mobile phones were also seized.

Investigations revealed that the accused procured MD drugs from outside Bhopal and transported them via routes passing through neighbouring districts. The drugs were brought in small packets and supplied across the city.

Deals were struck on mobile phones using code words and deliveries were made swiftly at pre-decided locations. The accused allegedly used the auto-rickshaw to move through crowded areas, college zones and public places to avoid suspicion.

Chauhan said that interrogation of both accused was going on. Police were working to trace the supply chain, identify other members of the network and reach the main suppliers and mastermind behind the racket.