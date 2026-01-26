 Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old College Student Girl Killed, Friend Critically Injured As Bus Hits Scooter
After conducting the post-mortem, police handed over Mahi’s body to her family on Sunday afternoon. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The bus involved in the accident has been seized, police officials said. Mahi’s uncle, Hirendra Yadav, alleged that the bus was being operated illegally.

Monday, January 26, 2026
article-image
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old College Student Girl Killed, Friend Critically Injured As Bus Hits Scooter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old college student died after a Rajasthan-registered passenger bus rammed into her scooter she was riding late Saturday night near New Mandi Gate under Chhola Mandir police station limits.

Her friend, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Mahi Yadav (19), a resident of Sharda Nagar, Nariyal Kheda. According to police, Mahi was returning home after visiting a mall in karond area with her friend when the accident occurred in front of the New Mandi Gate.

As the bus hit the scooter both girls fell on the road and Mahi recieved serious multiple injuries.

Both girls were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Mahi succumbed to her injuries during treatment while her friend remains in a critical state.

Mahi’s uncle, Hirendra Yadav, alleged that the bus was being operated illegally. He stated that the bus is registered in Rajasthan and was plying on the Sironj–Bhopal route without proper authorization. Family members said Mahi was a final-year BCom student and aspired to build a career in Human Resources (HR). She was the only daughter of the family and her father runs a tea stall.

