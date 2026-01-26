Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families

Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Center to Empower Patients, Families | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS has established a Cancer Awareness and Patient Empowerment (CAPE) Facility Centre.

The objective of this centre is to provide accurate, scientific and sensitive information to cancer patients so they can better understand their disease.

It will function as a strong link between advanced medical treatment and patients’ general understanding.

The primary goal of the CAPE Facility Centre is to eliminate fear and misconceptions associated with cancer. Often, patients and families experience stress merely upon hearing the name of the disease; this centre aims to reduce that psychological burden.

Here, the entire treatment process will be explained clearly, enabling patients to make informed decisions regarding their health. This initiative aligns with the commitment of the National Health Policy 2017, which emphasizes placing patients’ needs at the forefront of healthcare.

Under India’s national cancer control strategies, timely detection and complete treatment are crucial. This centre will raise awareness so people seek screening without fear and at the right time. By reducing delays caused by lack of information, the centre will help save lives.