 Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families

Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families

Here, the entire treatment process will be explained clearly, enabling patients to make informed decisions regarding their health. This initiative aligns with the commitment of the National Health Policy 2017, which emphasizes placing patients’ needs at the forefront of healthcare. Under India’s national cancer control strategies, timely detection and complete treatment are crucial.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Center to Empower Patients, Families | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS has established a Cancer Awareness and Patient Empowerment (CAPE) Facility Centre.

The objective of this centre is to provide accurate, scientific and sensitive information to cancer patients so they can better understand their disease.

It will function as a strong link between advanced medical treatment and patients’ general understanding.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Woman Loses ₹25 Lakh To ‘Daya Nayak’ Gang; Crooks Pose As TRAI Officials And...
article-image

The primary goal of the CAPE Facility Centre is to eliminate fear and misconceptions associated with cancer. Often, patients and families experience stress merely upon hearing the name of the disease; this centre aims to reduce that psychological burden.

FPJ Shorts
India To Mark 77th Republic Day With Grand Parade Today, EU Leaders To Attend As Chief Guests
India To Mark 77th Republic Day With Grand Parade Today, EU Leaders To Attend As Chief Guests
149 Million Passwords Of Instagram, Netflix, X, Roblox Leaked Online: How To Know If You Are Affected
149 Million Passwords Of Instagram, Netflix, X, Roblox Leaked Online: How To Know If You Are Affected
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams
Mumbai Customs Busts Diesel Smuggling, Cyber Police Warn Citizens Of Rising Online Frauds And Scams

Here, the entire treatment process will be explained clearly, enabling patients to make informed decisions regarding their health. This initiative aligns with the commitment of the National Health Policy 2017, which emphasizes placing patients’ needs at the forefront of healthcare.

Under India’s national cancer control strategies, timely detection and complete treatment are crucial. This centre will raise awareness so people seek screening without fear and at the right time. By reducing delays caused by lack of information, the centre will help save lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families
Bhopal News: AIIMS New 'CAPE' Centre To Empower Patients, Families
Bhopal News: MD Drugs Racket Busted, 2 Arrested
Bhopal News: MD Drugs Racket Busted, 2 Arrested
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old College Student Girl Killed, Friend Critically Injured As Bus Hits Scooter
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old College Student Girl Killed, Friend Critically Injured As Bus Hits Scooter
Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour
Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour
Bhopal News: Governor Mangu Bhai Patel Hears PM’s Mann Ki Baat With Central Jail Inmates
Bhopal News: Governor Mangu Bhai Patel Hears PM’s Mann Ki Baat With Central Jail Inmates