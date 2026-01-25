 Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour
Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour

Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Republic Day Fever Grips City Ahead Of Unfurling Tricolour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day with patriotic fervour as Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda will unfurl the National Flag at the main district-level ceremony at 9 am at Nehru Stadium. All preparations for the grand event have been completed.

The Republic Day ceremony will feature an impressive parade and colourful tableaux by various departments, highlighting the state government’s schemes, programmes and achievements. The parade will be led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi as Parade Commander, with Subedar Raju Sanwale serving as second-in-command.

Several platoons will participate in the march past, including RAPTC, First Battalion SAF, 15th Battalion SAF, District Police Force (men and women), District Armed Home Guards, District Traffic Police, NCC (Air, Armed and Girls wings), Shaurya Dal, Scouts and Guides, Red Cross, SPC and Srijan Dal. The band of the First Battalion will also be part of the parade.

The programme will begin sharp at 9 am with the unfurling of the Tricolour, followed by the National Anthem. Deputy Chief Minister will then take the salute as participating contingents present a disciplined march past. School children will add colour to the celebrations with patriotic cultural performances based on national songs.

On the occasion, chief guest will also honour officers, employees and institutions for their outstanding services to the district during the past year.

Flag unfurling across government offices

Republic Day celebrations will also be held across all government offices in the district. At 8 am, divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade will unfurl the National Flag at the Commissioner’s Office, while collector Shivam Verma will unfurl the Tricolour at the collectorate.

The celebrations in Indore are expected to be a vibrant display of patriotism, discipline and cultural pride, reflecting the spirit of the Constitution and the nation’s democratic values.

