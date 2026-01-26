 Bhopal News: Governor Mangu Bhai Patel Hears PM’s Mann Ki Baat With Central Jail Inmates
Bhopal News: Governor Mangu Bhai Patel Hears PM's Mann Ki Baat With Central Jail Inmates

The state is also the first to grant remission on Scheduled Tribe Pride Day. Under a Central Government scheme to assist poor inmates, Madhya Pradesh has provided help to the highest number of inmates, securing the top position in the implementation of the scheme in India. Efforts are being made to control overcrowding in jails.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Bhopal News: Governor Mangu Bhai Patel Hears PM's Mann Ki Baat With Central Jail Inmates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangu bhai Patel listened to Prime Minister’s, Mann Ki Baat, programme while sitting with inmates of Central Jail Bhopal on Sunday.

Director General of Prisons Varun Kapoor and Special Director General of Prisons G Akheto Sema were also present. The governor told inmates that this is a time for reflection, not worry. “You have made some mistake, due to which you are here.

Make good use of this time. While here, reflect and contemplate, and then, after your release, rejoin the mainstream of your family, society and nation.” He said that the state government is continuously committed to development of jails.

DG Kapoor presented a report of the Jail Department and said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to grant remission of sentences and release inmates serving life imprisonment five times a year.

The state is also the first to grant remission on Scheduled Tribe Pride Day. Under a Central Government scheme to assist poor inmates, Madhya Pradesh has provided help to highest number of inmates, securing top position in implementation of the scheme in India.

Efforts are being made to control overcrowding in jails, which has decreased from 55 percent to 38 percent in the last two years. Construction of six new jails and 122 new barracks is underway. AI is being used for jail security, and electric wire fencing is being installed in all jails. To improve facilities, 500 new video conferencing rooms have been built, and telemedicine is now available in all jails.

