Bhopal News: Four From Madhya Pradesh Feted With Padma Shri | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four personalities from Madhya Pradesh have been feted with Padma Shri Awards 2026, announced by the Government of India on Sunday evening.

They include author and journalist Kailash Chandra Pant from Bhopal, archaeologist Narayan Vyas from Bhopal, martial arts trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Sagar and social activist Mohan Nagar from Betul.

Kailash Chandra Pant Born in Mhow, the 89-year-old Pant is a Hindi writer, journalist and prominent advocate of Hindi language. He lives in Bhopal and has devoted six decades to promoting Hindi.

He helped set up and expand Hindi Bhavan, Bhopal, and served nearly 38 years as Minister-Director of Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti. He voluntarily resigned on January 2 due to health reasons and is now national convener of Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha.

“I received news of the award over telephone. I am proud to receive Padma Shri. My entire life has been dedicated to education and literature. Receiving a national honour is a matter of great pride,” Pant said.

Mohan Nagar, a social activist and dedicated environmentalist from Betul, built 75 Tapti Upvans and 75,000 water structures across 75 hills. He helped irrigate a vast area and planted thousands of native species, educating villagers about environmental protection.

“It is a matter of great pride. I came to know I won the award through media. We thank Government of India, President, and Prime Minister for helping the world know about our work in conserving the Narmada river for Adivasi community of Betul. I dedicate this award to the Adivasis of Betul and those involved in campaign for preservation of the river,” Nagar said.

Narayan Vyas Born in Ujjain, 76-year-old Narayan Vyas is an eminent archaeologist settled in Bhopal. He discovered the Great Wall of India in Raisen and was instrumental in documenting UNESCO World Heritage site Bhimbetka rock shelters.

He has recorded over a thousand sculptures. “Ye mehnat ka phal hai, which I got with the support of my family, friends, colleagues and associates,” Vyas said. “I had never thought that a prestigious award such as Padma Shri would be conferred on me. The award honours archaeologists and the lovers of archaeology,” he added.

Bhagwandas Raikwar 83-year-old Bhagwandas Raikwar from Sagar is a Bundeli war art trainer with a six-decade career. He has preserved and promoted Bundelkhand martial folk traditions, mastered four Bundeli weapons, and mentored over 1,000 disciples. “Bharat Sarkar ne kam se kam suna to. Puraskar diya to mehnat safal ho gayi...,” Raikwar said.