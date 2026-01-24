Bhopal News: High-Volume Music In DJs,' Pubs Causing Hearing Problems, Says ENT Expert | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DJ and high-volume music in pubs are contributing to a new category of hearing problems, says Dr Yashveer JK, Professor, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. Free Press spoke to him about various ENT issues. Excerpts:

Hearing problems are on the rise. What are the reasons and preventive measures?

Earlier, hearing issues were mainly of two types: age-related in elderly persons and congenital defects. Now, a third category is emerging due to DJ and high-volume pub music. Prolonged exposure can lead to permanent hearing damage if not controlled.

Sinus flare-ups increase in winter. What precautions can people take?

Cold, dry air irritates nasal passages. Indoor heating further dries air, and spending more time indoors increases exposure to dust, dander, mold, and viruses, causing inflammation, thicker mucus, congestion, pressure, and pain. Dry air can also lead to scratchy throats and nosebleeds.

Are room heaters safe from an ENT perspective?

Prolonged use of room heaters dries indoor air, which can worsen sinus problems. Cross-ventilation is essential, and heaters should be used for short periods, not overnight.

Ear discharge and nosebleeds are common. What causes these?

The nose and ears are connected via Eustachian tube, which allows pressure equalisation and fluid drainage. Sinus infections, cold, cough, or extreme dryness in winter or summer can cause ear discharge or nosebleeds.

How should people go for hearing aid implants?

Hearing aid implants range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 6 lakh. The Social Justice Department provides one-time assistance for BPL families under the Bal Sravan Yojana, but damaged parts are not replaced. It is not covered under the Ayushman Card Yojana.