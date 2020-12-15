Madhya Pradesh: Instead of agreement, LoI to be considered for mine extension

BHOPAL: The state cabinet has made several amendments to the mining policy making it more beneficial for the state government.

The extension of mining lease will be fixed on the basis of the date of Letter Of Intent (LoI) instead of the date of agreement. The cabinet took the above decision at a meeting on Tuesday.

Till now sand contractors used to start excavation work from the date letter of intent was issued while payment of royalty charges to the government started from the date of agreement made between the government and the contractor. Agreement generally takes time and that period proved to be ‘golden time’ for the contractor causing considerable loss to the state exchequer.

This change in rule will benefit the government filling its starved coffers.

If the contractor concerned does not dig a mine even after getting permission for it, his security deposit will be confiscated.

At present, five km area is allowed for sand storage. The cabinet has amended this policy and has made provision of storage beyond five km periphery and within eight km of the mine.