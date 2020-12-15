Madhya Pradesh: Instead of agreement, LoI to be considered for mine extension

BHOPAL: The state cabinet has made several amendments to the mining policy making it more beneficial for the state government.
The extension of mining lease will be fixed on the basis of the date of Letter Of Intent (LoI) instead of the date of agreement. The cabinet took the above decision at a meeting on Tuesday.
Till now sand contractors used to start excavation work from the date letter of intent was issued while payment of royalty charges to the government started from the date of agreement made between the government and the contractor. Agreement generally takes time and that period proved to be ‘golden time’ for the contractor causing considerable loss to the state exchequer.
This change in rule will benefit the government filling its starved coffers.
If the contractor concerned does not dig a mine even after getting permission for it, his security deposit will be confiscated.
At present, five km area is allowed for sand storage. The cabinet has amended this policy and has made provision of storage beyond five km periphery and within eight km of the mine.
The sand mining policy has been amended to allow the government departments to mine sand to fulfill the demand for sand for government works. This is allowed in the districts where sand mines are lying vacant.
The government has also exempted the miners from paying outstanding revenue.
Under this scheme, the government has kept away the contractors from paying interest on revenue from 1960-61 to 2009-10.
Similarly, from 2010-11 to 2017-18, interest on the outstanding amount of Rs 5 lakh has been exempted.
On the other hand, 18% of interest has been exempted from outstanding amount of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
The cabinet has allowed Indore Nagar Nigam to go ahead with the Light House Project.
For this project, there will be an agreement between the state government and the Central Government.The cabinet also approved giving Rs 1 lakh for constructing each house. Indore has been selected for this project of the Central Government.
Under this scheme, 1, 024 houses will be constructed with the help of prefabricated sandwich technique for the economically weaker section.
Jan Abhiyan Parishad DG’s post approved
The cabinet approved the post of director general of Jan Abhiyan Parishad. The post of director has been scrapped. Qualification for the post executive director has been partially amended.
Rs 3,200cr guarantee for power mgmt firm
A sum of Rs 3, 200-crore guarantee has been given to the Power Management Company and an amount of Rs 4,900cr guarantee given to the Power Distribution Company. Similarly, guarantee worth Rs 1,300 crore has been given to the Power Generating Company.
The cabinet also extended the period of running dial 100 till March 31.
