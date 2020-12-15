Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks ministers to boost corporation activities

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the ministers to boost the activities of corporations related to their departments.

The government has to play 20:20 and given results, he said. He made the above statements at video conferencing with his cabinet colleagues from Mantralay on Tuesday.

He told the ministers to visit their respective areas and discuss with farmers about the benefits of the farm laws.

Chouhan urged the ministers to follow the policy of giving the highest price to farmers against purchase of paddy.

This is going to be a milestone in empowerment of farmers, he said, adding that the government will transfer compensation to farmers’ accounts on Friday.

The money to be transferred will include the outstanding relief and loss the farmers incurred due to damage of soybean crop, Chouhan said.

A sum of Rs 1,600 crore is going to be transferred to the accounts of 35.50 lakh farmers across the state.

There will be a conference of collectors and commissioners again on January 4, the Chief Minister said.