Madhya Pradesh: Anti-farmers protesting against agriculture laws, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said those who have done nothing for farmers in the past 75 years are opposing the farm laws. Chouhan made the above statement at a Kisan Sammelan in BHEL, Dussehra Maidan, in Bhopal, on Tuesday. He held the meeting in support of the three agriculture Bills introduced by the Centre.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a two-day Kisan Sammelan across the state in support of those Bills.
Chouhan said the Congress had deceived the farmers in the name of loan waiver and distributed among them fake certificates about written-off loans.
The Chief Minister said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had not transferred a single penny to farmers’ accounts. Rather, the then government made the farmers loan defaulters.
Chouhan said Nath had stopped the interest-free loan scheme launched by him.
As the Congress has failed to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi in any field, they have launched the farmers’ agitation, he said. Those who are criticising the Prime Minister in the name of farmers have never done anything good for the peasants, he said.
It is because of the Congress that the farmers did not get Rs 6,000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi.
The government transferred money to the farmers’ accounts at a time when the state had been under lockdown, the Chief Minister said.
Govt working like storm, demolishing
places where irregularities are found
Regarding action against mafia across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his government is working like a storm.
Demolish the places where there are irregularities, he said. Congressmen, whether it is Kamal Nath or anyone else, must know that for honest people the government is like a flower, but for goons, it is stronger than the thunder, he said.
Former Union minister Sartaj Singh returns to BJP
Before the farmers’ conference, former Union minister Sartaj Singh has returned to the BJP. He defected to the Congress in 2018 after he had not been given ticket for the Vidhan Sabha elections.
The Congress had given him ticket from Hoshangabad, but he lost the election.
Present BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia played an important role in bringing Singh to the Congress.
Singh wanted to return to the BJP after Scindia had defected to the ruling party.
During his trip to Bhopal, Scindia discussed about it with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the party’s state unit president, VD Sharma.
Only after that, Singh’s return to the BJP has been possible.
