Madhya Pradesh: Anti-farmers protesting against agriculture laws, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said those who have done nothing for farmers in the past 75 years are opposing the farm laws. Chouhan made the above statement at a Kisan Sammelan in BHEL, Dussehra Maidan, in Bhopal, on Tuesday. He held the meeting in support of the three agriculture Bills introduced by the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a two-day Kisan Sammelan across the state in support of those Bills.

Chouhan said the Congress had deceived the farmers in the name of loan waiver and distributed among them fake certificates about written-off loans.

The Chief Minister said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had not transferred a single penny to farmers’ accounts. Rather, the then government made the farmers loan defaulters.

Chouhan said Nath had stopped the interest-free loan scheme launched by him.

As the Congress has failed to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi in any field, they have launched the farmers’ agitation, he said. Those who are criticising the Prime Minister in the name of farmers have never done anything good for the peasants, he said.

It is because of the Congress that the farmers did not get Rs 6,000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The government transferred money to the farmers’ accounts at a time when the state had been under lockdown, the Chief Minister said.