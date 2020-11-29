Bhopal: CM speaks to BJP workers in support of farm bills, says Congress’ conspiracy won’t work

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said there is a Congress cabal behind the farmers’ agitation.

Chouhan made the above remark at the inauguration of BJP’s training camp at Shahganj in Sehore district on Monday.

He said the Congress wanted that there should be violence and arson across the country, but its plot would not be allowed to succeed in the state.

Chouhan also referred to the shooting incident in Mandsaur where the Congress was behind killing of farmers.

As far as the agriculture bills are concerned, the state and its farmers are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government, he said.

He spoke to the BJP workers in details about the three agriculture bills. Chouhan said that the government would neither scrap MSP nor shut Mandis, and that the Congress had misguided farmers.

Govt concerned about farmers’ stir

The state government is worried about the farmers’ agitation because of their movement in 2018. But the government fears lest it should spread to the state. For this reason, Chouhan has kept an eye on the farmers’ stir in Delhi. There is, however, no resentment among the farmers against the state government.

In the recently held by-elections, the farmers voted in favour of the BJP. Only 700 farmers are taking part in the agitation going on in Delhi.