Madhya Pradesh: Congress to launch state-wide agitation against new farm laws, leaders to share details of “black” legislations

BHOPAL: The Congress party is going to launch a state wide movement against three agriculture laws. The party will stage demonstration at block and district level to protest it tooth and nail.

“Congressmen will observe fast in protest and share details of black laws,” party’s state media president Jitu Patwari told media here on Tuesday.

The Congress and BJP have come face to face on farm laws. The BJP is holding farmers’ convention in different parts of the state to highlight advantages of new farm laws. To check it, Congress is planning to launch a state-wide agitation against new central legislations.

Responding to a query, former minister PC Sharma said BJP government is not farmer-friendly government. “In krishi mandi, the purchases are not made on minimum support price,” he added. Sharma said Congress party is with farmers and for them the party will lead them on roads.