Mira Bhayandar: Youth Congress stages 'mock funeral' as protest against farm laws

As the farmers' agitation in Delhi entered its twelfth day, the Mira Bhayandar unit of the Youth Congress staged a protest against the farm bill passed in the parliament.
Sporting placards against the "anti-farmer" bills, the agitators led by Youth Congress chief Deep Kakade took out a mock funeral procession in Bhayandar and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government, to register their protest on Monday.
However the agitators were detained by the police.
“The farm bill is impractical and against the national cooperative spirit. Farmers are in trouble today and we stand with them,” said Kakade.
A ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by the farmer unions on 8 December.
