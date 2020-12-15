Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs bhumi pujan for irrigation schemes worth Rs 7.82 crore

"In the coming year, schemes worth Rs 30,000 crore will be approved. Narmada water will be fully utilized. The implementation of Narmada schemes will also be completed in three years," he added.

Chouhan also interacted with few farmers during the event. He also commented on the ongoing farmers' protest.

"Prime Minister always seeks to help the farmers. Nobody can harm farmers till he is in power. Those leaders who are spreading rumours regarding farm laws will never succeed. The farmers who are in doubt regarding theses laws, government will help you to understand the laws," he added.

(With input from agencies)