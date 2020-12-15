BoycottPatanjali: Amid ongoing farmer protests, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved faces netizens' wrath

Patanjali Ayurved is no stranger to the concept of boycotts, having faced netizens wrath on multiple occasions. followers of BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy 'intellectual terrorists' to Patanjali’s CEO Acharya Balkrishna's links to Nepal - there have been several occasions over the last year or so. Now, people are once again calling for a boycott of Patanjali products, this time in conjunction with the ongoing farmer protests.

For those who've been living under a rock, hundreds of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against three recently passed Farm Acts. Representatives from these groups have already held six rounds of talks with Union Ministers without arriving at a consensus. The farmers remain insistent that the laws be repealed, and have taken efforts to intensify their agitation. On Tuesday, the protests entered their 20th day.