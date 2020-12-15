Rahul Gandhi says 'protesting farmers Khalistani ' but 'crony capitalists best friends' for Modi govt

In recent days, there have been repeated allegations that those taking part in the farmer protests around Delhi are also proponents of the Khalistani movement. While several farmer representatives have spoken out in an attempt to distance themselves from the movement, the murmurs refuse to die down.

The situation has also been amplified by visuals alleging that those participating in the farmer protests are raising slogans and placards in support of Khalistan. A video claiming that people were raising pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans in London as they supported the farmers' protest for example have been debunked as being fake news.

Officials however say that there are indeed some who wish to hijack the farmers' protests for their own purposes. Addressing a press conference on November 28, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had spoken about how some "unwanted elements" like Khalistan sympathizers have been seen among the farmers protesting against the Central farm laws.