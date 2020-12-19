Madhya Pradesh: Income-tax report may put Scindia under pressure

BHOPAL: The income-tax report comprising the names of former chief minister Kamal Nath and his colleagues has kicked up a political storm in the state. The documents found during I-T raids reportedly consist of the names of Congress legislators who were given money.

The list submitted by the Income-Tax Department contains the names of seven loyalists of the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

They are ministers Pradyumnya Singh Tomar and Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon. The names of legislators Kamlesh Jatav, Raksha Sironia, Manoj Choudhary and those of former MLAs Ranveer Jatav and Girraj Dandotia also figured in the list.

The departments that figured in the list belonged to the Scindia supporters and former ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Imarti Devi in the Kamal Nath-led government.

As the names of Scindia supporters figured in the list, he has now come under pressure. There were six ministers from the quota of Scindia.