Madhya Pradesh: Income-tax report may put Scindia under pressure

BHOPAL: The income-tax report comprising the names of former chief minister Kamal Nath and his colleagues has kicked up a political storm in the state. The documents found during I-T raids reportedly consist of the names of Congress legislators who were given money.
The list submitted by the Income-Tax Department contains the names of seven loyalists of the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Jyotiraditya Scindia.
They are ministers Pradyumnya Singh Tomar and Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon. The names of legislators Kamlesh Jatav, Raksha Sironia, Manoj Choudhary and those of former MLAs Ranveer Jatav and Girraj Dandotia also figured in the list.
The departments that figured in the list belonged to the Scindia supporters and former ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Imarti Devi in the Kamal Nath-led government.
As the names of Scindia supporters figured in the list, he has now come under pressure. There were six ministers from the quota of Scindia.
When Scindia defected to the BJP from the Congress, he got his 11 supporters inducted into the Cabinet. Now that the income-tax report has come to light, the pressure of Scindia on the government may lessen.
If the state government hands over the inquiry to the Economic Offences Wing, those loyal to Scindia may be up the creek, as they are likely to be quizzed about the underhand dealings. Both Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat have not been made ministers after the by-election results were out. In the present situation, the BJP organistion will make them ministers the way it deems fit.
Noose may be tightened around Diggy, Nath: VD
The BJP’s state unit president, VD Sharma, has said it is surprising that the income-tax list does not comprise the name of Kamal Nath. Both Nath and Digivijaya Singh are the ringleaders of the black money which was used in the elections, he said. However powerful one may be, the guilty will not be spared, Sharma said.
