Madhya Pradesh: People will give a befitting reply to Mamata in polls, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday condemned the attack on party chief J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal and said the people of that state will give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by uprooting her government in the next elections.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday when he was travelling there to address a rally. Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.

"Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal should understand that the BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down. The way democracy is being played with in Bengal...people will give a befitting reply to the government by uprooting it," Scindia told reporters in response to a query over the attack.