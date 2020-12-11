JP Nadda convoy attack: WB Governor tells Mamata "not to play with fire"

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today stated he has sent a document to the Centre in the backdrop of the violent assault on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda.

Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over yesterday's incident, the Govrnor said, such incident are a 'slur on our democratic fabric'." The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric," said Dhankar while addressing a press conference.

"The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart from its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for long. Distancing of governance from the rule of law and Constitutional parameters is to an alarming level, making it extremely difficult for me to conclude if the governance in the state is in accordance with the Constitution," he added.

Castigating the Mamata Banerjee authorities over the attack, Dhankhar stated that a recreation of insider and outsider is going on in the state.

He stated it's shameful that such an incident befell on International Human Rights Day.

"I have sent my report to the central government whose contents cannot be shared on account of propriety," he told a press conference at Raj Bhawan.

The Governor invited the 'attention' of Chief Minister Banerjee to the preamble of the Indian Constitution. "I would like to request you (CM) to not take any step against the Constitution of India," he added.

He claimed that the violators of the law in Bengal are being shielded by the police and the administration.

"The Governor will vindicate his oath, come what may," he asserted, adding it was his duty to protect the Constitution.

"Accountability will be enforced," he said, and asked Mamata Banerjee "not to play with fire".

The Union Home Secretary had also written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary on the attack on the Nadda's convoy.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had condemned the alleged attack on Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. He said the Central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday hit out at the BJP and claimed that the party is indulging in false propaganda.

BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked yesterday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.

(With inputs from Agencies)