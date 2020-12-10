'Tyranny, anarchy and darkness in Bengal': Amit Shah slams TMC after attack on Nadda’s convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government after BJP President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters earlier in the day.

Nadda, who was on his way to Diamond Harbour Road in West Bengal along with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh to meet party workers for the elections in 2021, was attacked. Stones and bricks were hurled at their vehicles. Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were reportedly injured during the incident.

Shah condemned the attack on JP Nadda's convoy and said, "However much we condemn this incident, it is less. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence."

In a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, Shah said that the state has gone into an era of "tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule".