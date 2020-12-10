Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh injured as BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy attacked in West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda’s car was ransacked on Thursday while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour Road in West Bengal. The convoy included cars of other senior leaders like BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report on the incident.
“Bengal Police has already got the National President @JPNadda ji's programme, but once again the Bengal police failed. In front of the police near Siracol Bus Stand #TMC The goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car," said Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet.
Other BJP leaders have tweeted about the incident, as well as West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
“Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support. This happening inspite of my alerts to CS & DGP early morning indicated collapse of law & order.” said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in his tweet.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were protesting against the recently passed controversial farm laws near Sirakhol as the BJP convoy was passing by. TMC supporters allegedly threw stones and bricks at the cars in JP Nadda’s convoy. The vehicles had slowed down in the narrow two-lane road.
BJP will hold statewide protests from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday against the incident. JP Nadda who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, is on a two-day visit to West Bengal in a bid to instill confidence amongst party workers as part of a massive outreach programme ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)