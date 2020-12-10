Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh injured as BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy attacked in West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda’s car was ransacked on Thursday while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour Road in West Bengal. The convoy included cars of other senior leaders like BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report on the incident.

“Bengal Police has already got the National President @JPNadda ji's programme, but once again the Bengal police failed. In front of the police near Siracol Bus Stand #TMC The goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car," said Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet.