Tejasvi Surya blames 'Mamata's police' for alleged death of BJP worker after clash in north Bengal

BJP workers on Monday fought a pitched battle with the police in north Bengal, as they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' here during their rally in protest against TMC dispensation's "misrule".

During the clash, one party worker allegedly succumbed to injuries, following which BJP’s Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on the West Bengal administration, blaming "Mamata's police" for the alleged death of the BJP worker.

"I am informed by our local karyakartas that Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw. This is murder. Nothing less. We are very angry. We will never forgive you Mamata Di. Om Shanti!" tweeted Tejasvi Surya from his official handle on Twitter.