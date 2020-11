BJP MP Jytoiraditya Scindia arrived to a warm welcome in Bhopal on Monday morning. He told media that he will discuss development related issues with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. When asked about District Congress president feeling threatened by senior Congress leader Govind Singh, Scindia said, "This is Congress's reality. This is their inside game."

He denied that he will hold talks about inclusion of MLAs in state cabinet with chief minister.