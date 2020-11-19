Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia aides blame BJP leaders for their defeat in by-elections

Resentment is brewing among the supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia about their defeat in the recently held by-elections.

Anger was writ large on the faces of those former legislators who lost the by-polls. All of them came to Bhopal during Scindia’s visit on Thursday.

The former legislators blamed the BJP leaders and workers for their loss.

A former law-maker Raghuraj Singh Kansana who lost the bypolls on the BJP ticket said the party’s second-rung leadership had ditched him. Kansana said that he lost because of those leaders who had sabotaged his chances of victory. He accused the Mandal-level leaders of the BJP of backstabbing the party.

The party leaders are acquainted with the names of those who engineered to his defeat, Kansana said.

He said such leaders had called up the party workers, and asked them to work against him in the elections.

Kansana said that he put up the matter before the party forum, and that the party would suffer if action was not taken against such leaders as had worked against him.

Former legislator Munnalal Goyal also expressed annoyance at the BJP workers.

He said they had not brought voters to polling booths. About the workshop being organised by the BJP, Goyal said he did not need any training.

He also said he had put up the matter before the party leaders.

Reacting to allegations about sabotaging by BJP leaders, former minister Rustam Singh said Kansana should accept his defeat.

Singh said it was because of the BJP workers that Kansana had got certain number of votes.

In Morena, there are many BJP leaders who are senior to Kansana, Singh said.

I’ve brought resignation letter: Dandotia

Former minister Girraj Dandotia has not blamed anyone for his defeat, but the pain of loss in the by-polls was evident on his face.

Dandotia said he had brought resignation letter which he would submit to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also said he would put up the matter of his defeat before the party forum.

Dandotia further said it was because of his sacrifice that the BJP had reaped the fruits of success.