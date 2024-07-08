Madhya Pradesh: How To Revive Congress, Suggestions Shared At PAC

State Congress president Jeetu Patwari, and former CM Digvijaya Singh at the meeting |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Congressís political affair committee (PAC) shared suggestions for reviving the party. Divided into seven groups, the members presented their suggestions to Congress state in-charge Jitendra Singh on Sunday. Seven round tables were arranged at the PCC where the PAC committee members held discussions and shared their strategies. One of the members of the committee, ex-MLA Dr Govind Singh told Free Press that the AICC is trying to revive the party and readying for the next elections.

'Each PAC member was tasked with suggesting ways to restore the party's prominence in the state, which has seen electoral losses in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections for the past 20 years. But now the party wants to overcome these bad days and memories,' he said.

Singh further said that the collected suggestions will be reviewed by the state in-charge, in the next meeting he would discuss the most viable ideas. The date for the next meeting has not yet been decided.

In the meeting of All India Congress Committee general secretary state in-charge Jitendra Singh, State Congress president Jeetu Patwari, former CM Digvijays Singh, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, Kantilal Bhuria, former LoP Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiya, Dr. Govind Singh, and others were present. Former chief minister Kamal Nath, former MP Nakul Nath, RS member Vivek Tankha including many leaders did not attend the meeting.

New working committee in MP Cong within a fortnight: Singh

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit will get a new working committee in next 10 to 15 days, said party State in-charge Jitendra Singh here on Sunday. For the past two days, the Congress leaders are brainstorming on the debacle the party faced in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

A few Congress leaders have questioned the present working committee saying that some of the members of the committee are the supporters of the party leaders who left the Congress in run up to the LS elections and this dented the morale of the party. Singh assured the party leaders that in the coming 10 to 15 days, the new committee will be announced.

The senior leader presided over a meeting of LS elections candidates on Sunday and took the feedback of their polling details, like number of votes, margin of the defeat including the margin in the last election, their strength and weakness and other relevant details.

Singh inquired about the role of district, block, Mandlam, sector and booth presidents in the elections and also the presence and role of other political parties like AAP, SP, BSP in the state.

Singh asked the local Congress leaders about the key factor that led to the defeat of the party in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He asked the party leaders the changes they want to see in the Congress and at the grassroots to uplift the party in upcoming elections.