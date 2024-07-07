TRAGIC | 20-Year-Old Youth Hangs Self At Girlfriend’s Place In MP’s Jabalpur; Cops Launch Probe To Find Reason | Representated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old hanged himself at his girlfriend's home in Jabalpur. The incident occurred in the Aadhartal area of the city. The deceased was a resident of Housing Board Colony just 2 kilometres away from his girlfriend’s home, said the police.

According to information, Ansh Kumar Patel’s girlfriend, aged 21, along with her mother, runs a vegetable business and they were at their shop during the incident. According to the girlfriend, Ansh visited their shop around 8 PM and stayed there for some time. He then asked for the house keys, saying he was heading to their home. The girl insisted and asked him to wait so that they could join him later. But he said he wanted to take some ‘rest’.

According to the police, both the girlfriend and her mother returned home to find the door open at 10:30 Pm. Inside the room, they found Ansh hanging from a ceiling fan. Despite their efforts to rescue him, he had already passed away. Nearby residents alerted the police immediately.

Ansh passed school and was looking for a job

Ansh, who had completed 12th grade and was searching for a job, had been friends with the girlfriend for the past 3 years since they connected on Facebook. Her father had passed away, and she lives with her mother. Ansh frequently visited their home, and the girl's mother had no objection from their relationship.

Ansh's father, Santosh Patel, mentioned that he had advised both his son and the girlfriend to maintain distance from each other, but they did not listen to his advice. Ansh had left home in the evening, promising to return by 9 PM, but only the news of his suicide returned.

Reason behind choosing girlfriend’s home unknown

Authorities are investigating why Ansh chose his girlfriend's home for the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the scene. Statements from the girlfriend, her mother, and Ansh's father have been recorded as part of the investigation.

The local police station in charge, Rajkumar Khatik, stated that inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to the young man's decision to take his own life at his girlfriend's residence.