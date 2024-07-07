 MP: Fire Opened In Gwalior Over Land Dispute Injuring Elderly Man; Cops Arrest 2 Accused, Other 2 Absconding
The incident occurred in Khandi village under the jurisdiction of Mohna police station in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bullets were fired over a land ownership dispute near the highway in Gwalior leaving a man injured. Four individuals, on Sunday, attacked a man, his wife and their elderly uncle, but no passerby intervened for their help, leading the attackers to open a fire and spread fear. The injured uncle was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident pertains to Khandi village under the Mohna police station area of rural Gwalior. ASP Niranjan Sharma stated that shots were fired over a land ownership dispute. The police have registered a case against the four individuals and arrested two of the accused.

According to information, Harisingh Baghel, who resides in the village, had purchased land near a hotel on the highway, which Nigam Tomar claims as his own. Harisingh Baghel, along with his uncle Laxman Singh Baghel, went to the land. Upon learning of their presence, Nigam Tomar, Saurabh Tomar, Vivek Tomar, and Ravindra Tomar arrived at the scene, claiming the land was theirs and warning them not to come there again.

When Harisingh Baghel and his uncle Laxman tried to explain, the group didn't listen and started beating them. Harisingh’s wife came to rescue them but she was also thrashed.

Multiple shots fired

As people from the surrounding area tried to intervene, Nigam and his companions brandished guns and pistols and fired shots, creating panic. During the scuffle, Laxman Singh Baghel was injured and taken to Jayarog Hospital for treatment.

Gwalior police takes immediate action

The police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the shooting, but the four accused had already fled. The police registered a case against Nigam, Saurabh, Vivek, and Ravindra Tomar, and later arrested Nigam Tomar and Ravindra Tomar, while Saurabh Tomar and Vivek Tomar remained at large. The police have launched a search for the two remaining accused.

