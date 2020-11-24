Madhya Pradesh: Home minister Narottam Mishra for EOW probe into Rs 106 cr ‘hawala scam’

Amidst the report of Congress allegedly receiving unaccounted Rs 106 crore cash, the home minister Narottam Mishra has said that the government would seek an EOW investigation into the ‘hawala scam’.

Mishra, while talking to media here on Tuesday, said that state government would take cognizance into the matter and take legal help. The government will seek documents from the Income Tax department and would want Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to conduct an investigation into the scam, said Mishra.

On Monday a news channel reported that the income tax raid across the country including Madhya Pradesh has brought to fore that Rs 106 crore unaccounted cash was delivered at old Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi. The ‘expose’ has given new ammunition to the BJP to attack the opposition party.

The close aides of former chief minister Kamal Nath were involved in sending Rs 106 crore to AICC headquarters, alleged the home minister. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government was one of the most corrupt governments of the century, he added.

Mohammad Gajnavi looted other nations and took the money to his own country, similarly Kamal Nath looted the state and sent the money to New Delhi, alleged the minister.

Flaying Nath, the home minister said that he gave all the funds to the party's high command and had nothing for the development of Madhya Pradesh. "Kamal Nath used to say the government has no funds to run schemes, this was because the money meant for eradication of malnutrition among women and children in the state was used to eradicate malnutrition of Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi). The fund for social welfare was being spent on Rahul Baba's 'Gandhi welfare' and on his foreign trips," said Mishra. "That's the reason, Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia) parted his way from the Congress," said Mishra.