Madhya Pradesh: Home minister Narottam Mishra for EOW probe into Rs 106 cr ‘hawala scam’

Amidst the report of Congress allegedly receiving unaccounted Rs 106 crore cash, the home minister Narottam Mishra has said that the government would seek an EOW investigation into the ‘hawala scam’.
Mishra, while talking to media here on Tuesday, said that state government would take cognizance into the matter and take legal help. The government will seek documents from the Income Tax department and would want Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to conduct an investigation into the scam, said Mishra.
On Monday a news channel reported that the income tax raid across the country including Madhya Pradesh has brought to fore that Rs 106 crore unaccounted cash was delivered at old Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi. The ‘expose’ has given new ammunition to the BJP to attack the opposition party.
The close aides of former chief minister Kamal Nath were involved in sending Rs 106 crore to AICC headquarters, alleged the home minister. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government was one of the most corrupt governments of the century, he added.
Mohammad Gajnavi looted other nations and took the money to his own country, similarly Kamal Nath looted the state and sent the money to New Delhi, alleged the minister.
Flaying Nath, the home minister said that he gave all the funds to the party's high command and had nothing for the development of Madhya Pradesh. "Kamal Nath used to say the government has no funds to run schemes, this was because the money meant for eradication of malnutrition among women and children in the state was used to eradicate malnutrition of Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi). The fund for social welfare was being spent on Rahul Baba's 'Gandhi welfare' and on his foreign trips," said Mishra. "That's the reason, Scindia (Jyotiraditya Scindia) parted his way from the Congress," said Mishra.
Focus on state development rather than targeting Congress: Patwari
Congress state media president Jitu Patwari attacked the home minister asking them to focus on the development of the state instead of targeting the opposition party levelling baseless allegations. “Mishraji is the minister of that government, which had instituted a committee of ministers to investigate the alleged scams of the previous government (Congress). It was said that the government would file a case but nothing happened. They made a backdoor entry to the power and busy attacking the opposition party. I would ask the minister to focus on path of development,” said former minister.
EOW has its hands full, many cases pending
Though Economic Offences Wing is overloaded with cases, home minister Narottam Mishra plans to hand over alleged hawala case of Rs 106 crore to EOW for investigation. The EOW is facing staff crunch.
At present, EOW is investigating e-tender scam, which is worth Rs 30,000 crore. In nine tenders, FIR has been registered. The preliminary investigations show tampering in 1,000 tenders. The agency is also investigating gutkha GST scam worth Rs 500 crore. Recently, the state government handed over the investigation of substandard rice distribution scam to it. Other scams being investigated by EOW include multi-crore co-operative bank fraud, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University appointment, Simhastha scam of Rs 1600 crore, Smart City scam etc.
On radar
The new departments which came under EOW scanner are Narmada Valley Development Authority, Metro train project, MP Housing Board, Jal Nigam, water resources department, PWD, PHE, PIU, Rural Road Development Corporation, rural development department, urban development department, Capital City Project, medical education, new and renewal energy and others.
“Only the DSP and inspectors are entitled to investigate the cases of EOW, the agency need huge number of investigative officers, from which we can work on the new cases”. Informed one of the EOW officials on the anonymity.
Presently the posts which are having the power of investigating are vacant, like 9 posts of DSP are vacant, 16 posts of inspector are vacant. The lower staff members like head constable and constables are in adequate number.
But the officers who can investigate the case, the posts are vacant. These 40 officers are having the responsibility to solve and complete the investigation of 3000 cases.
The agency needs the proficient officers who can investigate cyber related cases, the online and offline theories of internet, about the server working and many others.
Earlier, to investigate the 212 cases of Vyapam scam cases, the state government had provided more than 400 police officials. The cases were investigated by the Special Task Force and when the cases were transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation the staff was hand over to the CBI.
The EOW officials raises the demand to provide at least the staff of 500 personnel to complete the investigation as early as possible.
