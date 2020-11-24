'A Suitable Boy' row: 'Now, shootings at religious places in MP will be recorded', says Narottam Mishra

Amid the controversy over 'objectionable scenes' in Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy', Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the shootings at religious places will be recorded to prevent such incidents.
A day after an FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh against two Netflix officials for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the web series 'A Suitable Boy', the BJP leader has instructed officials to keep a check on shootings in places of worship, reports indiatoday.in
"Now, shootings at religious places in Madhya Pradesh will be recorded. The government has given instructions to officials and if objectionable scenes are shot at religious places, then the producer and director will face action," he was quoted as saying.
On Monday, an FIR was registered against Netflix officials -Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana - for allegedly hurting religious sentiment.
"On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials -- Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana," Mishra said in a video.
Shergill is the Vice President of Netflix India while Khurana is the Director of Public Policy at the streaming platform.
On Sunday, Mishra had hinted at possible legal action against the makers of the web series. He had said the state police have been asked to probe the web series by Mira Nair to check if kissing scenes in the show have been shot in a temple.
