'A Suitable Boy' row: 'Now, shootings at religious places in MP will be recorded', says Narottam Mishra

Amid the controversy over 'objectionable scenes' in Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy', Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the shootings at religious places will be recorded to prevent such incidents.

A day after an FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh against two Netflix officials for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the web series 'A Suitable Boy', the BJP leader has instructed officials to keep a check on shootings in places of worship, reports indiatoday.in

"Now, shootings at religious places in Madhya Pradesh will be recorded. The government has given instructions to officials and if objectionable scenes are shot at religious places, then the producer and director will face action," he was quoted as saying.