BJP’s Narottam Mishra orders probe into 'objectionable kissing scenes' from Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had recently announced that the state government will bring a Bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session, has now directed the authorities to 'examine the objectionable scenes' in filmmaker Meera Nair's web series 'A Suitable Boy'.
For the unversed, the series - based on the famous novel by Vikram Seth - is being accused of hurting religious sentiments and 'promoting love jihad' by a section of Twitter and BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari has also registered a case against Netflix in Rewa over the issue.
On Sunday, Narottam Mishra tweeted, "A film titled ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been released on an OTT platform. It depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion. I have directed police officials to look into it."
The scene, which is being panned by several netizens, shows Lata - who's torn between family duty and the promise of romance - kissing her interfaith lover in the temple premises.
On Saturday, youth BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari submitted a written complaint against the makers and demanded the registration of an FIR. He also urged netizens to boycott Netflix and slammed the makers.
"In 'A Suitable Boy' show, @NetflixIndia filmed kissing scenes in the temple courtyard thrice in a single episode. According to the script, a Hindu woman is in love with a Muslim young man, but why were all the kissing scenes shot in the temple courtyard? I have lodged an FIR in Rewa on this matter," he tweeted.
This comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that the state government will bring a Bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment.
Several other BJP-ruled states have also announced plans to prevent the so-called `love Jihad', which refers to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.
