BJP’s Narottam Mishra orders probe into 'objectionable kissing scenes' from Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had recently announced that the state government will bring a Bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session, has now directed the authorities to 'examine the objectionable scenes' in filmmaker Meera Nair's web series 'A Suitable Boy'.

For the unversed, the series - based on the famous novel by Vikram Seth - is being accused of hurting religious sentiments and 'promoting love jihad' by a section of Twitter and BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari has also registered a case against Netflix in Rewa over the issue.

On Sunday, Narottam Mishra tweeted, "A film titled ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been released on an OTT platform. It depicts extremely objectionable scenes that hurt the feelings of a particular religion. I have directed police officials to look into it."