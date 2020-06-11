Madhya Pradesh: Home guards demand salary as notified to excise department for their service

The Home Guard jawans have demanded salary hike as per the letter given to excise department for their service in running liquor shops across the state.

At present the excise department is running around 1000 liquor shops in the state with the help of home guards, revenue department employees, police, etc.

The excise commissioner had demanded 4000 home guard jawans to run the shops but Director General, Home Guards, Ashok Dohre provided 2017 jawans to the department.

The salary estimate given to the excise department had mentioned to add 50 per cent more to their fixed honorarium, claimed the jawans.

But when the home guards came to know that they won’t get any hike, they contacted their office which informed them that they will get only their fixed salary without any hike. This caused resentment among the home guard jawans.