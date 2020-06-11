Madhya Pradesh: Home guards demand salary as notified to excise department for their service

The Home Guard jawans have demanded salary hike as per the letter given to excise department for their service in running liquor shops across the state.
At present the excise department is running around 1000 liquor shops in the state with the help of home guards, revenue department employees, police, etc.
The excise commissioner had demanded 4000 home guard jawans to run the shops but Director General, Home Guards, Ashok Dohre provided 2017 jawans to the department.
The salary estimate given to the excise department had mentioned to add 50 per cent more to their fixed honorarium, claimed the jawans.
But when the home guards came to know that they won’t get any hike, they contacted their office which informed them that they will get only their fixed salary without any hike. This caused resentment among the home guard jawans.
‘No additional payment’
DG Dohre informed Free Press that they cannot give the additional salary for the guards. The letter will be checked and if some disparity was noticed it will be rectified.
He informed that when the staffs were given to the government of India, 50 per cent more amount was added to their salaries. But when it is given to the state, no additional cost can be taken.
Excise dept asked to deposit amount
In the order issued on June 9, the honorarium /salary was calculated at Rs 32,840 per month.
The breakup of the honorarium, monthly honorarium Rs 21840 plus 50 percent amount equals to Rs 10920 plus Rs 60 for the barber and washer man expenses making total amount to Rs 32,820 per month. The department has asked the excise department to deposit Rs 6,61,97,940 into the account of State Bank of India.
