Bhopal News: Layoffs Rock MP Metro Rail Corporation Amid Cost-Cutting Measure In Bhopal; 9 Employees Removed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) has removed nine employees from the Bhopal Metro project as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures, and the administration also intensified their scrutiny for other employees as more terminations are reportedly on the way.

According to Bhopal Metro, six employees deputed from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been sent back to their parent organisation, and the services of three Metro employees have been terminated outright.

Notably, the termination letters issued to the affected employees reportedly did not mention any specific reasons, fuelling confusion and fear within the organization.

Meanwhile, one of the recently terminated employees has approached the court, compelling the corporation’s legal department to respond. This development could lead to scrutiny of officers whose recruitment decisions and administrative actions are under question.

Officials said that MP Metro Rail Corporation currently has around 400 officers and employees, including nearly 250 in-house staff and about 150 hired through outsourcing agencies. While the management has described the recent action as a cost-cutting exercise, internal sources suggest that deeper issues are at play.

Over 15 employees under scrutiny

Officials confirmed that the metro management has prepared a list of another 15-18 employees who may soon face removal. Sources claim that several appointments were made in violation of established rules and procedures, and these alleged irregularities have now begun to unravel.

Official statement

Speaking with Free Press, MD of MPMRCL S Krishna Chaitanya said, cost-cutting is an important part of every project. “Employees are hired and removed as per requirement. The need has ended, therefore some employees have been removed.” said MD.