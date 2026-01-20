 Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment Violating Norms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment Violating Norms

Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment Violating Norms

The assistant director released the amount on the quotation they had presented, not as per the bills, according to the procedure. The insulation box payment was also made earlier, before the delivery. The subsidy of Rs 12 lakh each to the women candidates and Rs 8 lakh to the male candidate was released violating the norms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Economic Offences Wing | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against the then assistant director of the fisheries department in Shivpuri for making a payment of Rs 32 lakh to beneficiaries of a government scheme in violation of norms, said officials.

DG EOW, Upendra Jain said that they got a complaint which said that the then assistant director Laxman Prasad Rajak had misused his power and given undue benefits to people.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Defunct CCTVs, Faulty Lift Prove Fatal For Elderly Man
article-image

In 2022, three beneficiaries, including two women named Anita Batham and Rekha Kushwah and a man Raju Batham had applied under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna’.

Under the provisions, women candidates were entitled to 60% subsidy and men to 40%.

FPJ Shorts
CET Cell Clarifies APAAR ID Issue, Says No Student Will Be Barred From MHT CET Registration Due To Name Errors
CET Cell Clarifies APAAR ID Issue, Says No Student Will Be Barred From MHT CET Registration Due To Name Errors
Navi Mumbai Professionals Run Themed Half Marathon At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 To Spread Social Awareness
Navi Mumbai Professionals Run Themed Half Marathon At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 To Spread Social Awareness
Rashtriya Sevika Samiti Organizes Makar Sankranti Saghosh Sanchalan In Panvel To Promote Nation First
Rashtriya Sevika Samiti Organizes Makar Sankranti Saghosh Sanchalan In Panvel To Promote Nation First
Top 10 Educated Newly Elected BMC Corporators In Mumbai Include Doctors, Lawyers, Business Leaders
Top 10 Educated Newly Elected BMC Corporators In Mumbai Include Doctors, Lawyers, Business Leaders

The three got the amount to purchase the insulated vehicles. The total cost of the project was Rs 20 lakh each. But in place of the prescribed vehicles, they purchased normal vehicles and fixed the insulated boxes.

The assistant director released the amount on the quotation they had presented, not as per the bills, according to the procedure. The insulation box payment was also made earlier, before the delivery.

The subsidy of Rs 12 lakh each to the women candidates and Rs 8 lakh to the male candidate was released violating the norms.

The police have registered a case against the government official, the three beneficiaries and the dealer who had fixed the insulated box.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment...
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment...
Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas
Bhopal News: Separate Trade Certificates Required for Auto Dealers At Vyapar Melas
MP News: After Punishment Transfers, Officers Get Key Positions
MP News: After Punishment Transfers, Officers Get Key Positions
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur
MP News: NSUI Seeks Probe Into ‘Ill-Treatment’ Of Students At Eklavya Tribal Hostels In Jabalpur