Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment Violating Norms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against the then assistant director of the fisheries department in Shivpuri for making a payment of Rs 32 lakh to beneficiaries of a government scheme in violation of norms, said officials.

DG EOW, Upendra Jain said that they got a complaint which said that the then assistant director Laxman Prasad Rajak had misused his power and given undue benefits to people.

In 2022, three beneficiaries, including two women named Anita Batham and Rekha Kushwah and a man Raju Batham had applied under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna’.

Under the provisions, women candidates were entitled to 60% subsidy and men to 40%.

The three got the amount to purchase the insulated vehicles. The total cost of the project was Rs 20 lakh each. But in place of the prescribed vehicles, they purchased normal vehicles and fixed the insulated boxes.

The assistant director released the amount on the quotation they had presented, not as per the bills, according to the procedure. The insulation box payment was also made earlier, before the delivery.

The subsidy of Rs 12 lakh each to the women candidates and Rs 8 lakh to the male candidate was released violating the norms.

The police have registered a case against the government official, the three beneficiaries and the dealer who had fixed the insulated box.