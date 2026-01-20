 Bhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute

Bhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute

Later, Purnima released a video narrating her ordeal and alleged that no one came forward to help them. Piplani police station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said an FIR had been registered for extortion, assault and rioting. Based on the video footage and other evidence, efforts were underway to trace and arrest the culprits, he added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute, Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video footage showing a violent assault over a parking dispute in Kalpana Nagar under Piplani police station went viral on social media on Monday. The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 16. The Piplani police have registered a case and have launched an investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Crime Branch Issues Public Advisory For Rising Cyber Scams
article-image

According to reports, Vijay Kumar Mishra (25) runs a travel agency and lives in Madhvi Apartment in Kalpana Nagar. On the night of January 16, Vijay returned home late with his friends Vineet Mishra and Purnima Dubey. They claimed that they usually parked their car in front of a madrasa close to their residence. However, that night an auto-rickshaw with three youths inside was already parked there.

It is alleged that when Vijay asked them to vacate the place, they demanded Rs 1000 from him.

After an altercation over the issue, the three youths assaulted Vijay and his friends. It is alleged that locals from a nearby locality assembled on the spot but no one intervened to save them as the assailants thrashed them with belts and sticks. Purnima was also attacked when she tried to rescue them and she was pulled by her hair.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe
Uttar Pradesh News: IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Bagdogra Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bomb Threat, All Passengers Safe
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl, Royal Jhula To UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Highlighting Cultural Diplomacy

Later, Purnima released a video narrating her ordeal and alleged that no one came forward to help them. Piplani police station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said an FIR had been registered for extortion, assault and rioting. Based on the video footage and other evidence, efforts were underway to trace and arrest the culprits, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute
Bhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute
Bhopal News: Bhopal Workers Held as Bonded Laborers in Maharashtra, 2 Escape
Bhopal News: Bhopal Workers Held as Bonded Laborers in Maharashtra, 2 Escape
Bhopal News: Daily Metro Operational Cost ₹8 Lakh, Earnings Just ₹15k
Bhopal News: Daily Metro Operational Cost ₹8 Lakh, Earnings Just ₹15k
Bhopal News: Animal Welfare Board of India Directs FIR, Seeks Report In Alleged Illegal Cow...
Bhopal News: Animal Welfare Board of India Directs FIR, Seeks Report In Alleged Illegal Cow...
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment...
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers Case Against Official For Making ₹32 Lakh Payment...