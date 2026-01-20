Bhopal News: Woman Among Three Attacked Over Parking Dispute, Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video footage showing a violent assault over a parking dispute in Kalpana Nagar under Piplani police station went viral on social media on Monday. The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 16. The Piplani police have registered a case and have launched an investigation.

According to reports, Vijay Kumar Mishra (25) runs a travel agency and lives in Madhvi Apartment in Kalpana Nagar. On the night of January 16, Vijay returned home late with his friends Vineet Mishra and Purnima Dubey. They claimed that they usually parked their car in front of a madrasa close to their residence. However, that night an auto-rickshaw with three youths inside was already parked there.

It is alleged that when Vijay asked them to vacate the place, they demanded Rs 1000 from him.

After an altercation over the issue, the three youths assaulted Vijay and his friends. It is alleged that locals from a nearby locality assembled on the spot but no one intervened to save them as the assailants thrashed them with belts and sticks. Purnima was also attacked when she tried to rescue them and she was pulled by her hair.

Later, Purnima released a video narrating her ordeal and alleged that no one came forward to help them. Piplani police station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said an FIR had been registered for extortion, assault and rioting. Based on the video footage and other evidence, efforts were underway to trace and arrest the culprits, he added.