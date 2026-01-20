Madhya Pradesh January 20, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warmer Days In State; No Major Change Expected In Coming Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is showing a mix of cold and mild conditions.

While the day temperature is slowly increasing, the nights and early mornings are still cold across most parts of the state. People are feeling some relief from extreme cold, but winter is not over yet.

Weather Forecast

According to the weather forecast, the sky will remain mostly clear in many districts. During the day, sunshine is helping the temperature rise, making afternoons comfortable. However, once the sun sets, the temperature drops quickly, and people again feel cold. This weather pattern is expected to continue for the next few days.

Mornings are cold in Bhopal, with temperatures around 13 to 16 degrees Celsius. During the afternoon, the temperature increases to about 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. People are still using jackets and sweaters in the morning and evening, but during the day, light clothing feels comfortable.

Indore is also seeing a similar weather condition. Night temperatures are around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius, while the daytime temperature reaches 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. Compared to last week, the temperature has increased by 1 to 2 degrees, giving slight relief to residents.

The weather in Gwalior remains cool, especially at night. Some areas of Jabalpur, Ujjain, Rewa, and Sagar are experiencing light fog in the early morning hours. This fog reduces visibility for a short time, especially on roads, but clears as the day progresses.

Earlier this winter, many cities in Madhya Pradesh recorded very low temperatures, with nights becoming extremely cold. In comparison, the current weather is slightly better. The night temperature has increased by a few degrees, but people still feel the chill due to cold winds in some areas.

People across the state are experiencing cold mornings, mild afternoons, and chilly nights. Office-goers, students, and morning walkers are feeling the cold the most. Many are starting their day late because of low temperatures and fog.

The weather department advises people to continue taking precautions against cold, especially children and elderly citizens. Though there is some relief during the day, winter conditions are still active in Madhya Pradesh.