MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has taken a strong view on the minister Vijay Shah’s comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The apex court’s remark has silenced the state BJP.

The observation indicates that the SC is not satisfied with the state government’s action in the case. After the high court, the SC’s strong views on the issue suggest that the courts are not going to endure absurd comments by politicians on soldiers.

Now, the BJP organisation should think about what decision it takes after the comments of the highest judicial authority in the country.

The BJP’s newly elected national president, Nitin Nabin, is going to take over. He has an opportunity to send out a strong message to his party men. He can set an example by asking Shah to resign from the cabinet. This is the right time to give a message to the party leaders who often make meaningless statements.

In the past six months, BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal has indicated that probity is a must in politics.

The first condition for probity in politics is how one behaves with others. The party organisation is not unknown to Shah’s conduct. After his comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, his remark on the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna in Ratlam suggests how little impact the saner advice has on him.

It is because of his tendency to use foul language that he was expelled from the cabinet during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister. It was the BJP’s mistake to take him back into the cabinet. The party and government have an opportunity to correct that mistake.

The state BJP often says its organisation has become strong. If the organisation is strong, how can a tribal leader like Shah put the party under pressure? The time has come for the BJP to act strongly against Shah, shelving the political compulsions.