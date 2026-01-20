 MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit

MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit

The BJP’s newly elected national president, Nitin Nabin, is going to take over. He has an opportunity to send out a strong message to his party men. He can set an example by asking Shah to resign from the cabinet. This is the right time to give a message to the party leaders who often make meaningless statements.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has taken a strong view on the minister Vijay Shah’s comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The apex court’s remark has silenced the state BJP.

The observation indicates that the SC is not satisfied with the state government’s action in the case. After the high court, the SC’s strong views on the issue suggest that the courts are not going to endure absurd comments by politicians on soldiers.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Police Recover 45 Missing People In A Week
article-image

Now, the BJP organisation should think about what decision it takes after the comments of the highest judicial authority in the country.

The BJP’s newly elected national president, Nitin Nabin, is going to take over. He has an opportunity to send out a strong message to his party men. He can set an example by asking Shah to resign from the cabinet. This is the right time to give a message to the party leaders who often make meaningless statements.

FPJ Shorts
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO

In the past six months, BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal has indicated that probity is a must in politics.

The first condition for probity in politics is how one behaves with others. The party organisation is not unknown to Shah’s conduct. After his comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, his remark on the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna in Ratlam suggests how little impact the saner advice has on him.

It is because of his tendency to use foul language that he was expelled from the cabinet during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister. It was the BJP’s mistake to take him back into the cabinet. The party and government have an opportunity to correct that mistake.

The state BJP often says its organisation has become strong. If the organisation is strong, how can a tribal leader like Shah put the party under pressure? The time has come for the BJP to act strongly against Shah, shelving the political compulsions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Layoffs Rock MP Metro Rail Corporation Amid Cost-Cutting Measure In Bhopal; 9 Employees...
Bhopal News: Layoffs Rock MP Metro Rail Corporation Amid Cost-Cutting Measure In Bhopal; 9 Employees...
MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit
MP News: Time Is Ripe For BJP To Tell Vijay Shah To Quit
Bhopal News: Shiru Company Shows Interest In Madhya Pradesh’s Agriculture Sector At Davos
Bhopal News: Shiru Company Shows Interest In Madhya Pradesh’s Agriculture Sector At Davos
Bhopal News: Urban Administration Department Reviews AMRUT 2.0 Projects, Reprimands Slow-Progressing...
Bhopal News: Urban Administration Department Reviews AMRUT 2.0 Projects, Reprimands Slow-Progressing...
MP News: High Court Must Clear Cases Before Union Carbide Corporation Plant Can Be Touched, Experts
MP News: High Court Must Clear Cases Before Union Carbide Corporation Plant Can Be Touched, Experts