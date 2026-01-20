Bhopal News: Urban Administration Department Reviews AMRUT 2.0 Projects, Reprimands Slow-Progressing Ulbs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) on Monday held a state-level review workshop titled “Amrit Manthan–2026” at the Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium to assess the progress of water supply and sewerage projects under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission.

The day-long workshop reviewed projects district-wise, starting from the Urban local bodies (ULBs) of Bhopal and concluding with Shahdol.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, who was present at the workshop, highlighted the importance of online monitoring and portal-based reviews to strengthen accountability, and said that these projects are directly linked to citizens’ daily lives.

ACS Dubey said ULBs have been granted emergency powers to ensure timely and quality completion of works and warned that negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

The review meeting was chaired by UAD Commissioner Sanket Bhondve and attended by municipal commissioners, engineers, chief municipal officers, and contractors. During detailed one-on-one reviews with ULB officials, Bhondve expressed strong displeasure over extremely slow progress in several AMRUT 2.0 projects.

Over 13 firms blacklisted

UAD Commissioner directed strict action against defaulting agencies, including suspension, levy of liquidated damages, and blacklisting. More than 13 private contractors from multiple districts have been ordered to be blacklisted for poor performance. Officials and PDMC teams responsible for delays in drawings and design approvals were also warned of accountability.

Faulty DPRs under scanner

Bhondve noted that several projects were delayed due to faulty Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). He instructed that consultants preparing substandard DPRs should be reviewed and blacklisted if found at fault. He also ordered daily updates of physical and financial progress on the project portal and barred the issuance of Extensions of Time (EOT) without prior approval.

Slow progress in 35 projects

During the review, it was found that progress was slow in 35 projects, leading to notices being issued to the concerned contractors, 13 contractors being blacklisted, and 6 contractors being suspended from participating in future tenders.