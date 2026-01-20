Bhopal News: Shiru Company Shows Interest In Madhya Pradesh’s Agriculture Sector At Davos

Bhopal News: Shiru Co. Shows Interest In MP’s Agri Sector At Davos | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, Jasmin Hume, founder and CEO of Shiru Company, expressed keen interest in Madhya Pradesh’s agriculture sector.

She held discussions with Principal Secretary, Industry Promotion and Investment, Raghvendra Kumar, exploring future commercial and research partnerships.

Shiru, a pioneering company in AI-based protein innovation, has a portfolio of around 77 percent natural protein. Hume also shared insights on food sector innovations. Both sides agreed to continue discussions in upcoming meetings.

Israel and MP explore tech partnerships

Alon Stopel, Chairman of Israel Innovation Authority, met Raghvendra Singh, Principal Secretary, Industry Promotion and Investment, to discuss cooperation in technology and innovation. Both sides agreed to explore a formal cooperation structure to strengthen technological pilots, innovation partnerships and institutional contacts between Madhya Pradesh and Israel.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla and Principal Secretary for Technical Education Manish Singh were present.

Battery & energy storage

Rakesh Shukla and Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava discussed new and renewable energy, energy storage and battery-based solutions with Amara Raja Group Chairman Jai Galla. Both sides agreed to explore collaboration in upgraded battery solutions and energy storage technologies.

HCL eyes MP as Tier 2 tracology hub

The Madhya Pradesh delegation met HCL High Tech Corporate Vice President AbhayChaturvedi to discuss expanding the state as a Tier 2 tracology hub. Chaturvedi said the company is exploring opportunities in Tier 2 cities and sees Madhya Pradesh as an emerging state. HCL is evaluating possibilities for tracologycentres and offshore development centres.

Touch Lab explores AI, cyber investments

The delegation met Touch Lab Advisor HerveCouraye to discuss AI and emerging technology investment, including cyber security and online gaming. Touch Lab has operations in UK, Tokyo and USA and expressed interest in assessing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Shukla meets Peace Invest CIO

New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla met Yusuf Merchant, Chief Investment Officer of Geneva-based Peace Invest and discussed potential cooperation in the water and energy sectors.