MP News: High Court Must Clear Cases Before Union Carbide Corporation Plant Can Be Touched, Experts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visiting the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant and talking about development and construction, the issue is now buzzing in legal circles.

Legal experts say the UCC plant skeleton cannot be dismantled while cases are pending, as it is part of evidence. Advocates stressed that the government must inform the High Court, which is monitoring every development, before starting construction.

The 85-acre plant site is being considered for development and a memorial, but gas survivors have raised concerns over complexities of razing the structure.

HC senior advocate NamanNagrath said, “Any construction depends on High Court approval. The government cannot act independently. It must go through legal channels and inform HC before dismantling the plant or starting construction, since all cleanup and development are under court orders.”

Bhopal advocate Sajid Alisaid, “The government cannot dismantle the UCC structure while cases are pending in court. Only 350 MT of chemicals have been disposed of, but criminal cases and multiple stakeholders, including CBI, remain involved.”