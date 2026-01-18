Bhopal News: Police Recover 45 Missing People In A Week |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past one week, the police recovered as many as 45 children, women and elderly people who went missing across the state, said officials here on Sunday.

The police, through Dial-112, CCTV monitoring and action of field teams, safely reunited 45 missing children, women and elderly individuals with their families across the state in the past seven days.

In Chhatarpur, under ‘Chakshu Campaign’ through live monitoring from high-resolution CCTV cameras installed in the fair premises, a total of 35 children, including 18 girls and 17 boys, were safely recovered. The police personnel not only safely rescued them from the crowd but also immediately verified their identities and reunited them with their families.

In Ujjain, in the Chimanganj police station area, a 7-year-old boy who went missing while visiting a temple was quickly found by Dial-112 in a crowded area. The Madhavnagar police station also located a missing 13-year-old minor boy in the Ramghat area with the help of CCTV footage. Similarly, in the Nanakheda police station area, a 2-year-old girl who got lost while playing was also found by the police and safely reunited with her family.

In Ratlam district, under the Raoti police station, an 8-year-old boy who went missing in the crowd during a fair was recovered by the police.

Similarly, a 50-year-old woman who had lost her way in the Namli police station area was safely reunited with her family by the police.

In Sehore district, under Kotwali police station, two abducted children were rescued. With the help of local informants, CCTV footage, mobile location tracking and their field network, the police successfully rescued the two abducted children. After a health check-up, both were handed over to their families.