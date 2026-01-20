 Bhopal News: Tribals And Dalits Abused, Land Grabbed In Anandpur Dham; Congress
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has accused Anandpur Dham authorities of sexually abusing tribal and Dalit residents and seizing their land. Pradeep Ahirwar, state president of the Congress Scheduled Caste Cell, made the allegations to media on Monday, citing repeated complaints ignored by local authorities.

Earlier on April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a visit to the Dham and participated in a religious programme.

Ahirwar said victims who spoke out faced job termination, threats to their reputation and death threats.

One woman allegedly was forced into sexual relations, and when she complained, the video evidence was deleted, and she was coerced into signing documents. Ahirwar also accused Dham officials of encroaching on Dalit, Tribal, and government land and singled out one member for hooliganism and land grabbing.

Despite complaints filed with local government and CM Helpline, Ahirwar said no action was taken. Congress demanded a CBI enquiry, warning that local police of Ashoknagar or Guna might be under pressure.

No response from Dham

Attempts by Free Press to contact Dham officials via calls and messages went unanswered.

