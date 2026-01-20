MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh For Families Of Deceased, ₹1 Lakh For Injured In Jabalpur Accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance for the victims of the tragic road accident in Jabalpur district on Monday.

He announced that the families of the deceased workers will receive ₹4 lakh each from the state government. Those who are seriously injured will be given ₹1 lakh, while workers with minor injuries will receive ₹50,000 as immediate relief.

The accident, in which six women labourers lost their lives and several others were seriously injured.

Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said the government stands with the affected families during this difficult time.

Posting on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the accident took place near the Gaur River area in Jabalpur, where labourers engaged in NHAI road construction work were hit by a speeding vehicle.

The Chief Minister also directed the construction agency involved in the highway project to provide additional compensation.

As per the instructions, the agency will give ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh to the seriously injured, and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and speedy recovery for the injured.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari also reacted strongly to the incident. Calling the accident “extremely painful,” he said that six women labourers lost their lives and eight others were seriously injured. He described the rising number of such accidents in the state as deeply worrying.

Patwari criticised the government for what he called a lack of sensitivity towards poor labourers. He questioned whether the government has any concern for the safety of workers and demanded immediate arrest of the accused driver, strict action against those responsible, and direct financial support for the affected families.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Family members of victims block the road leading to traffic on the Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway.



Two people lost their lives, and 11 others were injured after a speeding car hit a group of 13 women labourers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on… pic.twitter.com/Riqs6ttkqJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2026

The Accident

The accident occurred near the Barela toll plaza under the Barela police station area on a National Highway in Jabalpur. According to police, the labourers were working on painting highway grills and were sitting by the roadside during their lunch break.

At that time, a white car without a number plate, allegedly moving at high speed, ran over the workers and fled the spot. Panic and chaos followed immediately.

Local people informed the police and emergency services, and the injured were rushed to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital.

Two women labourers died on the spot, while others were critically injured.