Madhya Pradesh: Holding polls may take time according to EC guidelines

The dates for by-elections may soon be announced, because the Election Commission has already set the guidelines for conducting polls in the corona pandemic.
Elections will be held for 27 seats. For 22 seats, the elections are due in September. Six months have passed since two assembly seats Jora and Agar fell vacant.
The commission extended the time limit for polls for these two seats because of the pandemic.
According to the EC guidelines, the district administrations of those constituencies where elections will be held may seek time.
The district administrations may need time to deal with two points in the EC guidelines.
According to the guidelines, there should not be more than 1,000 voters in a booth. And every voter should be provided with gloves before voting.
So to handle these two points in the guidelines, the district administrations in the poll-bound areas may require time.
According to sources, process to hold elections may not be completed before September 20.
If the process is not completed by September, the elections may be postponed for a month. So the polls are likely to be held in October.
Three more Vidhan Sabha seats have fallen in one month. If the work of voter’s list is completed within this period, the elections for these three seats will be held together with those of 27 constituencies.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)