Madhya Pradesh: Holding polls may take time according to EC guidelines

The dates for by-elections may soon be announced, because the Election Commission has already set the guidelines for conducting polls in the corona pandemic.

Elections will be held for 27 seats. For 22 seats, the elections are due in September. Six months have passed since two assembly seats Jora and Agar fell vacant.

The commission extended the time limit for polls for these two seats because of the pandemic.

According to the EC guidelines, the district administrations of those constituencies where elections will be held may seek time.

The district administrations may need time to deal with two points in the EC guidelines.